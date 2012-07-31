FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Hungary beat South Korea 22-19 in the men's Handball Group B
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Hungary beat South Korea 22-19 in the men's Handball Group B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Hungary beat South Korea 22-19 at
the Copper Box in London in match 20 of the Olympic men's
Handball Group B at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    Croatia leads the Olympic men's Handball Group B.
    They are level on points with Spain, Denmark and Hungary,
but have superior goal difference.
    

    Results Table
 
Korea 19 Hungary 22  

    STANDINGS 
           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Croatia 1 1 0 0 31 21 2   
2. Spain   1 1 0 0 26 21 2   
3. Denmark 1 1 0 0 27 25 2   
4. Hungary 2 1 0 1 47 46 2   
5. Serbia  1 0 0 1 21 26 0   
6. Korea   2 0 0 2 40 53 0   
    
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Serbia  v Croatia (1515)  
Denmark v Spain   (1830)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
