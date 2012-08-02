Olympics-Spain beat South Korea in the men's handball Group B

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spain beat South Korea 33-29 at the Copper Box in London in match 31 of the Olympic men's Handball group b at the 2012 London Games on Thursday. Croatia leads the Olympic men's Handball Group B round with 4 points. Spain is currently second with 4 points and Denmark is third with 4 points after the most recent match. Results Table Spain 33 Korea 29 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Croatia 2 2 0 0 62 44 4 2. Spain 3 2 0 1 82 74 4 3. Denmark 2 2 0 0 51 48 4 4. Hungary 2 1 0 1 47 46 2 5. Serbia 2 0 0 2 44 57 0 6. Korea 3 0 0 3 69 86 0 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Croatia v Hungary (1330) Serbia v Denmark (1830)