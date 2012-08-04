Olympics-Serbia beat South Korea in men's handball Group B

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Serbia beat South Korea 28-22 at the Copper Box in men's handball Group B on Saturday. Croatia lead Group B with 6 points. Denmark is currently second with 6 points and Spain is third with 4 points. Results Table Korea 22 Serbia 28 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Croatia 3 3 0 0 88 63 6 2. Denmark 3 3 0 0 77 73 6 3. Spain 3 2 0 1 82 74 4 4. Hungary 3 1 0 2 66 72 2 5. Serbia 4 1 0 3 97 105 2 6. S.Korea 4 0 0 4 91 114 0 SATURDAY, AUGUST 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Croatia v Denmark (1515) Hungary v Spain (2015)