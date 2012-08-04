FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Serbia beat South Korea in men's handball Group B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Serbia beat South Korea 28-22 at the
Copper Box in men's handball Group B on Saturday.
    Croatia lead Group B with 6 points. Denmark is currently
second with 6 points and Spain is third with 4 points.
    
Results Table
 
Korea 22 Serbia 28  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F  A   Pts 
1. Croatia   3 3 0 0 88 63  6   
2. Denmark   3 3 0 0 77 73  6   
3. Spain     3 2 0 1 82 74  4   
4. Hungary   3 1 0 2 66 72  2   
5. Serbia    4 1 0 3 97 105 2   
6. S.Korea   4 0 0 4 91 114 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 4 FIXTURES (GMT)
Croatia v Denmark (1515)  
Hungary v Spain   (2015)

