UPDATE 1-Olympics-Handball-Croatia bag bronze as Hungary denied

By Tom Pilcher

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Twice winners Croatia inflicted a fifth Olympics fourth-placed finish on Hungary when they won the men’s handball bronze medal encounter 33-26 on Sunday.

It was Croatia’s third men’s Olympic handball medal after they won gold in 1996 and 2004, making up for losing bronze four years ago to Spain, while Hungary finished just off the podium for the fifth time in eight Games appearances.

Croatia stormed to a five-goal halftime lead with yet more scores for tournament golden arm Ivan Cupic, the lively winger ducking and diving to notch up five strikes in the first period.

Cupic finished the game as top scorer with eight goals with support from Blazenko Lackovic (seven) while the hauls of both Domagoj Duvnjak (six) and Manuel Strlek (five) provided able support.

Hungary meanwhile were over-reliant on Gergely Harsanyi and the giant Laszlo Nagy with seven and six goals respectively. Croatian goalkeeper Mirko Alilovic kept his side firmly in control by repelling shots in the second half.

Hungarian support, superb throughout the tournament, still cheered their team after the final whistle while Croatia’s players bounded around in joy.

Holders France play three-times runners-up Sweden at 1400 GMT for the gold medal. (Edited by Mark Meadows)