LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - France beat Denmark 30-24 in an Olympic women's handball Group B on Sunday. France, South Korea, Spain and Norway will go through to the next round. Results Table Denmark 24 France 30 Norway 20 Spain 25 Sweden 28 South Korea 32 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. France 5 4 1 0 125 103 9 2. Korea 5 3 1 1 136 130 7 3. Spain 5 3 1 1 119 114 7 4. Norway 5 2 1 2 118 120 5 5. Denmark 5 1 0 4 113 121 2 6. Sweden 5 0 0 5 108 131 0