Olympics-Russia beat Angola 30-27 in the women's Handball group a

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia beat Angola 30-27 at the Copper Box in London in Olympic women's handball Group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Russia leads the Olympic women's Handball Group A round with 2 points. Results Table Russia 30 Angola 27 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Russia 1 1 0 0 30 27 2 2. Montenegro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6. Angola 1 0 0 1 27 30 0 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Croatia v Brazil (1330) Montenegro v Britain (1830)