Olympics-Russia beat Angola 30-27 in the women's Handball group a
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Russia beat Angola 30-27 in the women's Handball group a

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia beat Angola 30-27 at the
Copper Box in London in Olympic women's handball Group A at the
2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Russia leads the Olympic women's Handball Group A round with
2 points.
    
 Results Table
 Russia 30 Angola 27  
 STANDINGS 
                P W D L F  A  Pts 
 1.  Russia     1 1 0 0 30 27 2   
 2.  Montenegro 0 0 0 0 0  0  0   
 2=. Britain    0 0 0 0 0  0  0   
 2=. Croatia    0 0 0 0 0  0  0   
 2=. Brazil     0 0 0 0 0  0  0   
 6.  Angola     1 0 0 1 27 30 0   
 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Croatia    v Brazil  (1330)  
 Montenegro v Britain (1830)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
