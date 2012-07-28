FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Montenegro beats Britain 31-19 in women's Handball group A
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Montenegro beats Britain 31-19 in women's Handball group A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Montenegro beat Britain 31-19 at
the Copper Box in London in match 5 of the Olympic women's
Handball group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Montenegro leads the Olympic women's Handball group A round
with 2 points. Russia is currently second with 2 points and
Brazil is third with 2 points after the most recent match.
    
Results Table
 
Montenegro 31 Britain 19  
Croatia    23 Brazil  24  
Russia     30 Angola  27
      
STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Montenegro 1 1 0 0 31 19 2   
2. Russia     1 1 0 0 30 27 2   
3. Brazil     1 1 0 0 24 23 2   
4. Croatia    1 0 0 1 23 24 0   
5. Angola     1 0 0 1 27 30 0   
6. Britain    1 0 0 1 19 31 0
       
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Angola  v Croatia    (0830)  
Britain v Russia     (1330)  
Brazil  v Montenegro (1830)  

 (Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.