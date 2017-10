LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Norway drew with South Korea 27-27 at the Copper Box in London in Match 25 of the women's handball Group B on Wednesday. Results Table Norway 27 South Korea 27 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Korea 3 2 1 0 83 78 5 2. Norway 3 1 1 1 74 72 3 3. France 2 1 1 0 42 41 3 4. Denmark 2 1 0 1 45 43 2 5. Spain 2 0 1 1 45 49 1 6. Sweden 2 0 0 2 39 45 0