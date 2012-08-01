FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Montenegro beat Angola in the women's handball Group A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Montenegro beat Angola 30-25 at the
Copper Box in London in match 26 of the Olympic women's handball
group a at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    Russia leads the Olympic women's handball group a round with
4 points.
    Montenegro is currently second with 4 points and Brazil is
third with 4 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Montenegro 30 Angola 25  

    STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Russia     2 2 0 0 67 43 4   
2. Montenegro 3 2 0 1 86 71 4   
3. Brazil     2 2 0 0 51 48 4   
4. Croatia    2 1 0 1 51 47 2   
5. Angola     3 0 0 3 75 88 0   
6. Britain    2 0 0 2 35 68 0   

    WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Britain v Brazil  (1515)  
Russia  v Croatia (2015)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
