Olympics-Montenegro beat Angola in the women's handball Group A

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Montenegro beat Angola 30-25 at the Copper Box in London in match 26 of the Olympic women's handball group a at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Russia leads the Olympic women's handball group a round with 4 points. Montenegro is currently second with 4 points and Brazil is third with 4 points after the most recent match. Results Table Montenegro 30 Angola 25 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Russia 2 2 0 0 67 43 4 2. Montenegro 3 2 0 1 86 71 4 3. Brazil 2 2 0 0 51 48 4 4. Croatia 2 1 0 1 51 47 2 5. Angola 3 0 0 3 75 88 0 6. Britain 2 0 0 2 35 68 0 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Britain v Brazil (1515) Russia v Croatia (2015)