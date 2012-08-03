FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Angola beat Britain in the women's handball Group A - results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Angola beat Britain in the women's handball Group A - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Angola beat Britain 31-25 at the
Copper Box in London in the Olympic women's handball Group A at
the 2012 London Games on Friday.
    Brazil leads the Olympic women's handball group a with 6
points.
    Russia is currently second with 4 points, leading Montenegro
 and Croatia on goal difference.

    Results Table
 
Angola 31 Britain 25  

    STANDINGS 
              P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. Brazil     3 3 0 0 81  65  6   
2. Russia     3 2 0 1 95  73  4   
3. Montenegro 3 2 0 1 86  71  4   
4. Croatia    3 2 0 1 81  75  4   
5. Angola     4 1 0 3 106 113 2   
6. Britain    4 0 0 4 77  129 0   

    FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Croatia v Montenegro (1330)  
Russia  v Brazil     (1515)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.