Olympics-France beat Korea in the women's handball Group B - results
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-France beat Korea in the women's handball Group B - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - France beat South Korea 24-21 at the
Copper Box in London in the Olympic women's handball group b at
the 2012 London Games on Friday.
    France leads the Olympic women's handball group b with 7
points.
    Korea is currently second with 5 points and Norway is third
with 3 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Korea 21 France 24  

    STANDINGS 
           P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. France  4 3 1 0 95  79  7   
2. Korea   4 2 1 1 104 102 5   
3. Norway  3 1 1 1 74  72  3   
4. Spain   3 1 1 1 69  70  3   
5. Denmark 3 1 0 2 66  67  2   
6. Sweden  3 0 0 3 56  74  0   

    FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Spain   v Sweden (1830)  
Denmark v Norway (2015)

