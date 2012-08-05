FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-South Korea beat Sweden in the women's handball Group B - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Korea beat Sweden 32-28 at the
Copper Box in London in the Olympic women's handball Group B on
Sunday.
    France leads the Olympic women's handball Group B with 7
points.
    South Korea is currently second with 7 points and Norway is
third with 5 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Sweden 28 Korea 32  

    STANDINGS 
           P W D L F   A   Pts 
1. France  4 3 1 0 95  79  7   
2. Korea   5 3 1 1 136 130 7   
3. Norway  4 2 1 1 98  95  5   
4. Spain   4 2 1 1 94  94  5   
5. Denmark 4 1 0 3 89  91  2   
6. Sweden  5 0 0 5 108 131 0   

    SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 FIXTURES (GMT)
Norway  v Spain  (1830)  
Denmark v France (2015)

