Olympics-South Korea beat Sweden in the women's handball Group B - results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Korea beat Sweden 32-28 at the Copper Box in London in the Olympic women's handball Group B on Sunday. France leads the Olympic women's handball Group B with 7 points. South Korea is currently second with 7 points and Norway is third with 5 points after the most recent match. Results Table Sweden 28 Korea 32 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. France 4 3 1 0 95 79 7 2. Korea 5 3 1 1 136 130 7 3. Norway 4 2 1 1 98 95 5 4. Spain 4 2 1 1 94 94 5 5. Denmark 4 1 0 3 89 91 2 6. Sweden 5 0 0 5 108 131 0 SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Norway v Spain (1830) Denmark v France (2015)