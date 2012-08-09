UPDATE 1-Olympics-Handball-Norway beat S.Korea to make final

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Olympic champions Norway beat South Korea 31-25 in the first women’s handball semi-final on Thursday to continue their dominance of the sport.

Marshalled by world player of the year Heidi Loke in attack and Katrine Haraldsen in goal they moved serenely into a second successive final and will face either Spain or Montenegro, neither of whom have played an Olympic final.

Questioned about their teamwork and commitment during a lacklustre group campaign, Norway responded in the most determined fashion as they dominated their Asian opponents in all facets of the game.

While Korea’s Sim Haein scored the game’s first goal to barely any crowd reaction, Marit Frafjord hit back immediately with two of her own and twice Olympic champions South Korea never got the lead back.

Norway, who are also world and European champions, buzzed around the court and Loke top-scored with eight goals.

“Earlier in the championship we were not running so much, but we’re in really good shape and we are now running all the time. This is the way Norway plays so we have to do that,” said Loke.

The teams met in the group stages and the pulsating encounter ended 27-27, but with Norway entering the semi-final having scraped past Brazil and South Korea’s confidence high after dispatching Russia, the Asians were fancied.

Norway coach Thorir Hergeirsson said the quarter-final scare against Brazil, when they won 21-19, had woken his team up.

“I think in the second half against Brazil we came back to ourselves. We were doubting our qualities but we worked hard to get our identity back. When the girls get back to themselves there are few teams that are better,” the Icelander said. (Edited by Greg Stutchbury)