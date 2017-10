LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Olympic women’s handball champions Norway produced a stirring second-half fightback against Brazil to win the first quarter-final 21-19 on Tuesday.

The Beijing gold medallists, who are also reigning world and European champions, trailed 13-9 at halftime but swept past their inexperienced South American opponents to set up a semi-final against either South Korea or Russia on Thursday.