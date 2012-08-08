FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Handball-Hungary stun Iceland in extra-time thriller
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 8, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Handball-Hungary stun Iceland in extra-time thriller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hungary pipped Beijing silver medallists Iceland with a 34-33 extra-time win in the first of the men’s quarter-finals on Wednesday to give themselves a chance for a first men’s Olympic handball medal.

Goalkeeper Nandor Fazekas saved a last-gasp Snorri Steinn Gudjonsson penalty with seconds left of normal time and Mate Lekai levelled the scores with two seconds remaining.

The giant Laszlo Nagy top-scored with nine goals to take Hungary, four times fourth-placed finishers in seven previous Games appearances, to a semi-final against either European champions Denmark or three-times runners-up Sweden.

The Scandinavians face off after reigning champions France take on 2008 bronze medallists Spain while twice winners Croatia, unbeaten so far at these Games, play outsiders Tunisia. (Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Edited by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.