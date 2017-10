LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Netherlands beat Belgium 3-1 at the Riverbank Arena in London in Match 8 of the men's hockey Group B on Wednesday. Results Table Belgium 1 Netherlands 3 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Netherlands 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 2. Korea 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3. Germany 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4. India 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 5. New Zealand 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 6. Belgium 2 0 0 2 2 5 0