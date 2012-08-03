Olympics-The Netherlands beat New Zealand in the men's hockey Group B - results

Aug 3 (Reuters) - LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Netherlands beat New Zealand 5-1 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey Group B at the 2012 London Games on Friday. The Netherlands leads the Olympic men's hockey pool b with 9 points. Germany is currently second with 6 points and South Korea is third with 3 points after the most recent match. Results Table Netherlands 5 New Zealand 1 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Netherlands 3 3 0 0 11 4 9 2. Germany 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 3. Korea 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 4. New Zealand 3 1 0 2 4 8 3 5. India 2 0 0 2 3 6 0 6. Belgium 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT) Germany v India (1245) Belgium v Korea (2015)