Olympics-New Zealand, Belgium drew in the men's hockey Group B - result
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
August 5, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-New Zealand, Belgium drew in the men's hockey Group B - result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand drew with Belgium 1-1 at
the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey Group
B on Sunday.
    The Netherlands leads the Olympic men's hockey Group B with
9 points.
    Germany is currently second with 9 points and Belgium is
third with 4 points after the most recent match, ahead of New
Zealand on goal difference.

    Results Table
 
New Zealand 1 Belgium 1  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Netherlands 3 3 0 0 11 4  9   
2. Germany     3 3 0 0 8  3  9   
3. Belgium     4 1 1 2 5  7  4   
4. New Zealand 4 1 1 2 5  9  4   
5. Korea       3 1 0 2 3  3  3   
6. India       3 0 0 3 5  11 0   

    SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 FIXTURES (GMT)
India       v Korea   (1245)  
Netherlands v Germany (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
