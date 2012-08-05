Olympics-Pakistan beat South Africa in the men's hockey Group A - result

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan beat South Africa 5-4 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey pool a on Sunday. Australia leads the Olympic men's hockey pool a with 7 points. Britain is currently second with 7 points and Pakistan is third with 7 points after the most recent match. Results Table Pakistan 5 South Africa 4 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Australia 3 2 1 0 13 2 7 2. Britain 3 2 1 0 10 4 7 3. Pakistan 4 2 1 1 9 9 7 4. Spain 3 1 1 1 4 8 4 5. Argentina 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 6. South Africa 4 0 1 3 8 16 1 SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Britain v Australia (1800) Argentina v Spain (2015)