Olympics-Pakistan beat South Africa in the men's hockey Group A - result
August 5, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Pakistan beat South Africa in the men's hockey Group A - result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan beat South Africa 5-4 at the
Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey pool a on
Sunday.
    Australia leads the Olympic men's hockey pool a with 7
points.
    Britain is currently second with 7 points and Pakistan is
third with 7 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Pakistan 5 South Africa 4  

    STANDINGS 
                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Australia    3 2 1 0 13 2  7   
2. Britain      3 2 1 0 10 4  7   
3. Pakistan     4 2 1 1 9  9  7   
4. Spain        3 1 1 1 4  8  4   
5. Argentina    3 0 1 2 3  8  1   
6. South Africa 4 0 1 3 8  16 1   

    SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 FIXTURES (GMT)
Britain   v Australia (1800)  
Argentina v Spain     (2015)

