Olympics-The Netherlands beat Germany in men's hockey Group B - results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Netherlands beat Germany 3-1 in an Olympic men's hockey Group B match on Sunday. Results Table Netherlands 3 Germany 1 India 1 South Korea 4 New Zealand 1 Belgium 1 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Netherlands 4 4 0 0 14 5 12 2. Germany 4 3 0 1 9 6 9 3. South Korea 4 2 0 2 7 4 6 4. Belgium 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 5. New Zealand 4 1 1 2 5 9 4 6. India 4 0 0 4 6 15 0 TUESDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT) South Korea v Netherlands (0730) India v Belgium (1500) Germany v New Zealand (2015)