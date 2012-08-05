FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-The Netherlands beat Germany in men's hockey Group B - results
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 5, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-The Netherlands beat Germany in men's hockey Group B - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Netherlands beat Germany 3-1
in an Olympic men's hockey Group B match on Sunday.

 Results Table
 
 Netherlands 3 Germany 1  
 India       1 South Korea 4  
 New Zealand 1 Belgium 1  

 STANDINGS 
                P W D L F  A  Pts 
 1. Netherlands 4 4 0 0 14 5  12  
 2. Germany     4 3 0 1 9  6  9   
 3. South Korea 4 2 0 2 7  4  6   
 4. Belgium     4 1 1 2 5  7  4   
 5. New Zealand 4 1 1 2 5  9  4   
 6. India       4 0 0 4 6  15 0   

 TUESDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
 South Korea  v Netherlands (0730)  
 India  v Belgium (1500)  
 Germany v New Zealand (2015)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.