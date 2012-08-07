FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Netherlands beat S.Korea in men's hockey Pool B results
August 7, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Netherlands beat S.Korea in men's hockey Pool B results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands beat South Korea
4-2 at Riverbank Arena in the Olympic men's hockey Pool B at the
2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    The Netherlands lead Pool B with 15 points.
    Germany are currently second with nine points and South
Korea is third with six points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
 Korea 2 Netherlands 4  
 STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
 1. Netherlands 5 5 0 0 18 7  15  
 2. Germany     4 3 0 1 9  6  9   
 3. Korea       5 2 0 3 9  8  6   
 4. Belgium     4 1 1 2 5  7  4   
 5. New Zealand 4 1 1 2 5  9  4   
 6. India       4 0 0 4 6  15 0   
 TUESDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
 India   v Belgium     (1500)  
 Germany v New Zealand (2015)

