Olympics-Australia beat Pakistan in the men's hockey Group A result
August 7, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Australia beat Pakistan in the men's hockey Group A result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australia beat Pakistan 7-0 at the
Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic men's hockey Group Aat
the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    Australia leads the Olympic men's hockey Group A with 11
points.
    Britain is currently second with 8 points and Spain is third
with 7 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Australia 7 Pakistan 0  

    STANDINGS 
                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Australia    5 3 2 0 23 5  11  
2. Britain      4 2 2 0 13 7  8   
3. Spain        4 2 1 1 7  9  7   
4. Pakistan     5 2 1 2 9  16 7   
5. Argentina    4 0 1 3 4  11 1   
6. South Africa 4 0 1 3 8  16 1   

    TUESDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v South Africa (1245)  
Spain     v Britain      (1800)  

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
