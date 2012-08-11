FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Hockey-Australia beat Britain to win hockey bronze
#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Hockey-Australia beat Britain to win hockey bronze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s men beat Britain 3-1 to win hockey bronze on Saturday, their sixth consecutive Olympic medal, having dominated the second half against the hosts.

Australia took the lead in the 17th minute when Jamie Dwyer, five-times world player of the year, set up Simon Orchard at the top of the D and he slammed the ball home. Britain keeper James Fair got his hand to the ball but could not stop it.

Britain equalised from their only penalty corner of the half, Ashley Jackson slipping the ball to Iain Lewers who put it past the keeper.

But the Australians dominated much of the second half and a penalty corner goal by Dwyer and one from free play by Kieran Govers - also set up by Dwyer - sealed victory. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and William James, editing by Ed Osmond)

