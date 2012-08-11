FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olumpics-Hockey-Germany win second successive men's hockey gold
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

Olumpics-Hockey-Germany win second successive men's hockey gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Germany won their second successive men’s hockey gold on Saturday by beating the Netherlands 2-1 with Jan Philipp Rabente scoring twice in a fast-paced encounter.

Rabente opened the scoring at the end of the first half when he rode two challenges inside the Dutch circle and, in diving, flicked the ball past the outstretched keeper into the net for his first goal of the tournament.

Mink van der Weerden got the Dutch back into the match in the second half with a penalty corner drag flick for his eighth goal of the tournament.

But Rabente scored again with five minutes to go. His first attempt saved, he danced around the back of the goal, appealing for a corner, but re-emerged at the far post to tap in a pass back into the D. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and William James; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.