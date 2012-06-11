FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Australia hockey coach unhappy with umpiring standards
June 11, 2012 / 8:57 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Australia hockey coach unhappy with umpiring standards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Australia women’s hockey coach Adam Commens has criticised umpiring standards less than two months ahead of the Olympics, saying officials are not good enough and struggle with the pace of the game.

Speaking after Australia lost 4-1 to Olympic champions Netherlands in the final of an invitational event in London, Commens said umpires were doing their best but finding it hard to implement the International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) rules.

“The FIH have asked for different interpretations on aerial balls, tackles, the five-metre rule and on masks and that makes it really difficult for umpires,” Commens told the Australian Associated Press news agency after Sunday’s loss.

”We are thinking one thing and they (the umpires) are thinking something else.

“They are struggling with the speed of the game and the skill levels. They are doing their best but, unfortunately, it’s not good enough.”

Australia, who won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games and on home turf in Sydney four years later, have been drawn in Pool B for the 12-team event in London alongside Argentina, Germany, New Zealand, South Africa and the United States.

Netherlands, China, South Korea, Japan, Belgium and hosts Britain are in Pool A of the tournament which starts on July 29 at the Riverbank Arena in Olympic Park. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O‘Brien)

