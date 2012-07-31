FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Netherlands beat Japan in women's hockey Pool A - results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Netherlands beat Japan in women's hockey Pool A - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The Netherlands beat Japan 3-2
at the Riverbank Arena in the Olympic women's hockey Pool A at
the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    The Netherlands leads the Olympic women's hockey Pool A
round with 6 points. Britain and China are tied at the second
place with 3 points each.
  Results Table
  Netherlands 3 Japan 2 
  
  STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
 1.  Netherlands 2 2 0 0 6 2 6   
 2.  Britain     1 1 0 0 4 0 3   
 2=. China       1 1 0 0 4 0 3   
 4.  Belgium     1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
 5.  Korea       1 0 0 1 0 4 0   
 6.  Japan       2 0 0 2 2 7 0   
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Belgium v China (1245)  
 Britain v Korea (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.