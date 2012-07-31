Olympics-New Zealand beat South Africa 4-1 in the women's Hockey Group B

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand beat South Africa 4-1 at the Riverbank Arena in London in match 8 of the Olympic women's Hockey Group B at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday. New Zealand leads the Olympic women's Hockey Pool B round with 6 points. Argentina is currently second with 3 points, ahead of Germany in third on goal difference. Results Table South Africa 1 New Zealand 4 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. New Zealand 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 2. Argentina 1 1 0 0 7 1 3 3. Germany 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4. U.S. 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 5. Australia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 6. South Africa 2 0 0 2 2 11 0 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Argentina v U.S. (1800) Germany v Australia (2015)