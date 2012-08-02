Olympics-South Korea beat Japan 1-0 in women's hockey Pool A - result

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Korea beat Japan 1-0 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic women's hockey Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Thursday. Britain leads Pool A with 6 points. The Netherlands is currently second with 6 points and China is third with 4 points. Results Table Korea 1 Japan 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Britain 2 2 0 0 9 3 6 2. Netherlands 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 3. China 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 4. Korea 3 1 0 2 4 9 3 5. Belgium 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 6. Japan 3 0 0 3 2 8 0 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT) China v Netherlands (1245) Belgium v Britain (1800)