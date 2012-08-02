FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-South Korea beat Japan 1-0 in women's hockey Pool A - result
August 2, 2012

Olympics-South Korea beat Japan 1-0 in women's hockey Pool A - result

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Korea beat Japan 1-0 at the
Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic women's hockey Pool A
at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
    Britain leads Pool A with 6 points. The Netherlands is
currently second with 6 points and China is third with 4 points.
 Results Table
 Korea 1 Japan 0  
 STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Britain     2 2 0 0 9 3 6   
 2. Netherlands 2 2 0 0 6 2 6   
 3. China       2 1 1 0 4 0 4   
 4. Korea       3 1 0 2 4 9 3   
 5. Belgium     2 0 1 1 0 3 1   
 6. Japan       3 0 0 3 2 8 0   
 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
 China   v Netherlands (1245)  
 Belgium v Britain     (1800)

