Olympics-Australia beat the U.S in the women's hockey Pool B
August 2, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Australia beat the U.S in the women's hockey Pool B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australia beat the United States 1-0
at the Riverbank Arena in London in match 14 of the Olympic
women's Hockey pool b on Thursday.
    New Zealand leads the Olympic women's Hockey pool b round
with 6 points.
    Australia is second with 6 points and Argentina third with 3
points after the most recent match.
 
 Results Table
 
Australia 1 U.S. 0  

    STANDINGS 
                P W D L F A  Pts 
1. New Zealand  2 2 0 0 5 1  6   
2. Australia    3 2 0 1 4 2  6   
3. Argentina    2 1 0 1 7 2  3   
4. Germany      2 1 0 1 3 4  3   
5. U.S.         3 1 0 2 2 3  3   
6. South Africa 2 0 0 2 2 11 0   

    THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
South Africa v Germany   (1500)  
New Zealand  v Argentina (2015)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
