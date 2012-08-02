Olympics-Australia beat the U.S in the women's hockey Pool B

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australia beat the United States 1-0 at the Riverbank Arena in London in match 14 of the Olympic women's Hockey pool b on Thursday. New Zealand leads the Olympic women's Hockey pool b round with 6 points. Australia is second with 6 points and Argentina third with 3 points after the most recent match. Results Table Australia 1 U.S. 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. New Zealand 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 2. Australia 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 3. Argentina 2 1 0 1 7 2 3 4. Germany 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 5. U.S. 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 6. South Africa 2 0 0 2 2 11 0 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT) South Africa v Germany (1500) New Zealand v Argentina (2015)