Olympics-Netherlands beat S.Korea in the women's hockey Pool A

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Netherlands beat South Korea 3-2 at the Riverbank Arena in London in Pool A on Saturday. The Netherlands leads Pool A with 12 points. Britain is second with 9 points and China is third with 4 points after the most recent match. Results Table Netherlands 3 Korea 2 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Netherlands 4 4 0 0 10 4 12 2. Britain 3 3 0 0 12 3 9 3. China 3 1 1 1 4 1 4 4. S.Korea 4 1 0 3 6 12 3 5. Belgium 3 0 1 2 0 6 1 6. Japan 3 0 0 3 2 8 0 SATURDAY, AUGUST 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Japan v Belgium (1245) China v Britain (1500)