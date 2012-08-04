FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Netherlands beat S.Korea in the women's hockey Pool A
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012

Olympics-Netherlands beat S.Korea in the women's hockey Pool A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Netherlands beat South Korea 3-2
at the Riverbank Arena in London in Pool A on Saturday.
    The Netherlands leads Pool A with 12 points.
    Britain is second with 9 points and China is third with 4
points after the most recent match.
Results Table
 
Netherlands 3 Korea 2  
STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Netherlands 4 4 0 0 10 4  12  
2. Britain     3 3 0 0 12 3  9   
3. China       3 1 1 1 4  1  4   
4. S.Korea     4 1 0 3 6  12 3   
5. Belgium     3 0 1 2 0  6  1   
6. Japan       3 0 0 3 2  8  0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 4 FIXTURES (GMT)
Japan v Belgium (1245)  
China v Britain (1500)

