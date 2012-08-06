FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-South Africa beat the United States in the women's hockey Group B - result
#Africa
August 6, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-South Africa beat the United States in the women's hockey Group B - result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Africa beat the United States
7-0 at the Riverbank Arena in London in the Olympic women's
hockey Group B on Monday.
    New Zealand leads the Olympic women's hockey pool b with 10
points.
    Argentina is currently second with 9 points and Australia is
third with 9 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
U.S.        0 South Africa 7  
New Zealand 0 Germany      0  

    STANDINGS 
                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. New Zealand  5 3 1 1 9  5  10  
2. Argentina    4 3 0 1 12 4  9   
3. Australia    4 3 0 1 5  2  9   
4. Germany      5 2 1 2 6  7  7   
5. South Africa 5 1 0 4 9  14 3   
6. U.S.         5 1 0 4 4  13 3   

    MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v Australia (2015) London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
