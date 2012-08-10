FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Hockey-Dutch women win second consecutive gold
August 10, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Hockey-Dutch women win second consecutive gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Netherlands won their second Olympic hockey gold in a row on Friday by beating world champions Argentina 2-0 with both goals scored from penalty corners in the second half.

The Dutch, playing in front of a sea of orange fans, took the lead from a penalty corner in the 45th minute.

Argentina’s goalkeeper Florencia Mutio saved Maartje Paumen’s direct shot but had no chance of stopping Carlien Dirkse van den Heuvel’s rebound.

Paumen then scored with a trademark penalty corner - a hard drag flick just below the crossbar - to wrap up the victory. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and William James; editing by Ken Ferris)

