Olympics-Britain's hockey team on a roll after tri-nation wins

MADRID, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s men’s hockey team received a morale boost ahead of the London Olympics by beating 2008 silver-medalists Spain and India to win a tri-nation warm-up tournament in Santander on Monday.

Jonty Clarke and Barry Middleton netted in the first half for a 2-1 victory against their Spanish hosts, who pulled a goal back just before the break through Pau Quemada at a penalty corner.

The British side had come back to beat eight-times gold medallists India 3-1 on Saturday.

“With opponents like India, who are 10th in the world, and Spain fifth we’ve had high quality practice,” coach Jason Lee told www.greatbritainhockey.co.uk.

“When you include our practice game against the Dutch (ranked third) recently we’ve now won three in a row so we’re building a winning momentum.”

The men’s team head off to London on Sunday and play Spain in their final pool A match on Aug 7, after facing Argentina, South Africa, Pakistan and the world’s top ranked team Australia.

Pool B contenders India play-off for second place with Spain on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Pritha Sarkar)