Olympics-Mystery woman gatecrashed India march past - report
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Mystery woman gatecrashed India march past - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 29 (Reuters) - A mystery woman gatecrashed India’s march past at the Olympic opening ceremony and the delegation are seeking an apology from the London organisers, an Indian newspaper reported on Sunday.

Acting chef de mission PKM Raja was quoted as saying by the Times of India newspaper that the incident had “embarrassed us in front of the world”.

Photographs show a woman in red and blue walking close to flag-bearing wrestler Sushil Kumar on Friday night, in complete contrast to female members of the contingent who were wearing yellow sarees and blue blazers.

”She had no business being there. It was a clear case of intrusion,“ Raja was quoted as saying. ”We are taking up the issue with the organisers.

“We don’t know who she is and why she was allowed to walk in. The march past is for the athletes and officials attached to the contingent,” Raja said.

“We are totally surprised by the manner in which she joined the delegation and kept walking inside the stadium.”

“This was bizarre. We will ask for an apology,” added Raja. “The Indian contingent was shown for just 10 seconds and to think this lady hogged all the limelight.”

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
