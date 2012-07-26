FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Britain's Reedie elected as IOC vice-president
#Olympics News
July 26, 2012

Olympics-Britain's Reedie elected as IOC vice-president

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Craig Reedie, a member of the London Olympics organising committee board, was elected as an International Olympic Committee vice-president on Thursday.

Reedie, 71, a top class badminton player in his youth, lobbied successfully for the sport’s introduction at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Moroccan Nawal El Moutawakel, 50, who won the inaugural women’s 400 metres hurdles gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, was elected to the other vacant vice-president’s position. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

