LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Henk Grol of the Netherlands and Germany's Dimitri Peters won Olympic bronze medals in the men's judo 100kg event on Thursday. Results Table Henk Grol (Netherlands) beat Hwang Hee-Tae (South Korea) 010-000 Dimitri Peters (Germany) beat Ramziddin Sayidov (Uzbekistan) 0200-001