LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Rafael Silva won the bronze medal in the men's judo +100kg at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Silva beat South Korea's Kim Sung-Min at ExCeL in London. Results Table Rafael Silva (Brazil) beat Kim Sung-Min (South Korea) 0011-0002 Andreas Toelzer (Germany) beat Ihar Makarau (Belarus) 1000-0001