Olympics-Brazil's Felipe Kitadai won in men's judo 60kg last 32

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Felipe Kitadai beat Mongolia's Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj in the Olympic men's judo 60kg last 32 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Kitadai won 0011-0000 at ExCeL in London to reach the next round. Results Table Felipe Kitadai (Brazil) beat Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj (Mongolia) 0011-0000 Javier Guedes (Venezuela) beat A Lamusi (China) 0111-0000 Hiroaki Hiraoka (Japan) beat Ashley McKenzie (Britain) 0111-0002 Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) beat Ludwig Paischer (Austria) 0021-0000