Olympics-Brazil's Felipe Kitadai won in men's judo 60kg last 32
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Brazil's Felipe Kitadai won in men's judo 60kg last 32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Felipe Kitadai beat
Mongolia's Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj in the Olympic men's judo 60kg
last 32 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Kitadai won 0011-0000 at ExCeL in London to reach the next
round.
    
 Results Table
 Felipe Kitadai (Brazil) beat Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj (Mongolia)
0011-0000
 Javier Guedes (Venezuela) beat A Lamusi (China) 0111-0000
 Hiroaki Hiraoka (Japan) beat Ashley McKenzie (Britain)
0111-0002
 Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) beat Ludwig Paischer (Austria)
0021-0000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
