CORRECTED-Olympics-Italy's Elio Verde won in men's judo 60kg last 32
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Olympics-Italy's Elio Verde won in men's judo 60kg last 32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects winner to Verde in headline, story and table)
    LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Elio Verde beat
Ukraine's Georgii Zantaraia in the Olympic men's Judo 60kg last
32 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Zantaraia won 0002-0001 at ExCeL in London to reach the next
round.

 Results Table
 Elio Verde (Italy) beat Georgii Zantaraia (Ukraine) 0002-0001  
               
 Choi Gwang-Hyeon (South Korea) beat Ludovic Chammartin
(Switzerland) 0001-0000 
 Tony Lomo (Solomon Islands) beat Neuso Sigauque (Mozambique)
0100-0010         
 Yan Siccardi (Monaco) beat Ali Khousrof (Yemen) 0101-0012      
               
 Sofiane Milous (France) beat Betkil Shukvani (Georgia)
0100-0011               
 Arsen Galstyan (Russia) beat Zakari Gourouza (Niger) 0101-0000 
               
 Eisa Majrashi (Saudi Arabia) beat Raul Lall (Guyana) 0100-0000 
               
 Jeroen Mooren (Netherlands) is level with Artiom Arshanski
(Israel) 0001-0001  
 Felipe Kitadai (Brazil) beat Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj (Mongolia)
0011-0000        
 Javier Guedes (Venezuela) beat A Lamusi (China) 0111-0000      
               
 Hiroaki Hiraoka (Japan) beat Ashley McKenzie (Britain)
0111-0002               
 Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) beat Ludwig Paischer (Austria)
0021-0000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
