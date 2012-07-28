CORRECTED-Olympics-Italy's Elio Verde won in men's judo 60kg last 32

(Corrects winner to Verde in headline, story and table) LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Elio Verde beat Ukraine's Georgii Zantaraia in the Olympic men's Judo 60kg last 32 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Zantaraia won 0002-0001 at ExCeL in London to reach the next round. Results Table Elio Verde (Italy) beat Georgii Zantaraia (Ukraine) 0002-0001 Choi Gwang-Hyeon (South Korea) beat Ludovic Chammartin (Switzerland) 0001-0000 Tony Lomo (Solomon Islands) beat Neuso Sigauque (Mozambique) 0100-0010 Yan Siccardi (Monaco) beat Ali Khousrof (Yemen) 0101-0012 Sofiane Milous (France) beat Betkil Shukvani (Georgia) 0100-0011 Arsen Galstyan (Russia) beat Zakari Gourouza (Niger) 0101-0000 Eisa Majrashi (Saudi Arabia) beat Raul Lall (Guyana) 0100-0000 Jeroen Mooren (Netherlands) is level with Artiom Arshanski (Israel) 0001-0001 Felipe Kitadai (Brazil) beat Tumurkhuleg Davaadorj (Mongolia) 0011-0000 Javier Guedes (Venezuela) beat A Lamusi (China) 0111-0000 Hiroaki Hiraoka (Japan) beat Ashley McKenzie (Britain) 0111-0002 Rishod Sobirov (Uzbekistan) beat Ludwig Paischer (Austria) 0021-0000