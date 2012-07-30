UPDATE 1-Olympics-Judo-President's delight at French medal double

(Adds French judoka quote)

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande watched in delight as France enjoyed an afternoon of success on the judo mat on Monday, winning two hard-fought bronze medals.

“Today is a good day - two medals, bronze medals, but medals. I was very happy to be there,” he told Reuters after Ugo Legrand and Automne Pavia had triumphed in their respective fights.

“It’s a good day for France and I hope tonight will be better - gold!”

Hollande joined a standing ovation for Legrand after he defeated South Korea’s Wang Ki-Chun, the world number one, and personally congratulated both athletes after their victory.

“I was really happy that he would actually be present in the arena on the day of the competition,” Pavia told reporters.

“He congratulated me and said he was a little bit disappointed because of the results in the semi-final but obviously he said he was very happy nonetheless.”

Before leaving, Hollande shook hands and posed for photos with some of the large number of overjoyed French supporters in the crowd at the London ExCel centre, who had been noisily cheering and waving flags throughout the day’s competition.

The president later went to watch France play in the handball and was due to attend the swimming in the evening.

France’s judo team are enjoying a successful Games with Priscilla Gneto also winning bronze on Sunday. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Justin Palmer)