Olympics-Judo-Isaev claims Russia's second judo gold
July 30, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Judo-Isaev claims Russia's second judo gold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Mansur Isaev won the men’s -73kg category on Monday, taking the second gold medal for his country in judo in a matter of days.

Fourth seed Isaev, 25, came out on top in a fast and furious fight with Japan’s Riki Nakaya.

He deserved gold after beating Nakaya, the world number two, and reaching the final by overcoming South Korea’s Wang Ki-Chun, the world number one and silver medal winner in Beijing.

He emulated the success of countryman Arsen Galstyan on Saturday who had won Russia’s first judo gold since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Mongolia’s Nyam-Ochir Sainjargal took bronze by beating Dutchman Dex Elmont whose brother Guillaume will compete in the -81 kg section on Tuesday.

It means Mongolia have now won judo medals at every games since Athens in 2004.

France’s Ugo Legrand defeated Wang to win the other bronze, his country’s third judo bronze medal in London, and received a standing ovation from watching French President Francois Hollande, who greeted him enthusiastically after his win. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)

