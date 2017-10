LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - France's Ugo Legrand and Mongolia's Nyam-Ochir Sainjargal won bronze medals in the men's judo 73kg competition. Ugo Legrand (France) beat Wang Ki-Chun (Republic of Korea) 0101-0001 Nyam-Ochir Sainjargal (Mongolia) beat Dex Elmont (Netherlands) 0011-0002 (Reporting By Eric Beech)