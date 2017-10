LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's Song Dae-Nam beat Brazil's Tiago Camilo in an Olympic men's judo 90kg semi-finals match on Wednesday. Results Table Song Dae-Nam (South Korea) beat Tiago Camilo (Brazil) 0112-0012 Asley Gonzalez (Cuba) beat Kirill Denisov (Russia) 100-0001