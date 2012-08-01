FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Judo-Song wins South Korea's second judo gold
August 1, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Judo-Song wins South Korea's second judo gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Song Dae-nam won the men’s -90kg category on Wednesday, the second gold medal for the Koreans at the London Games.

Song Dae-nam, 33, ranked 17th in the world and not expected to challenge for gold, beat Cuban Asley Gonzalez in the final with the winning waza-ari score coming with a throw in the golden score extra time period.

Japan’s Masashi Nishiyama took bronze, defeating Russia’s Kirill Denisov who put out the favourite Greece’s Ilias Iliadis.

Iliadis, a gold medal winner in Athens in 2004, bounced back to beat Brazil’s experienced Tiago Camilo, who himself has Olympic silver and bronze medals to his name, to claim the other bronze. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)

