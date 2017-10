LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Masashi Nishiyama and Greece's Ilias Iliadis won Olympic bronze medals in the men's judo 90kg event on Wednesday. Results Table Masashi Nishiyama (Japan) beat Kirill Denisov (Russia) 000-0001 Ilias Iliadis (Greece) beat Tiago Camilo (Brazil) 0011-0002