Olympics-Women's judo 70kg last 32 results

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's Chen Fei beat Poland's Katarzyna Klys in match 15 of the Olympic women's Judo 70kg last 32 at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Fei won 1001-0000 at ExCeL in London to reach the next round. Results Table Chen Fei (China) beat Katarzyna Klys (Poland) 1001-0000 Kerstin Thiele (Germany) beat Moira de Villiers (New Zealand) 0010-0002 Sally Conway (Britain) beat Carine Ngarlemdana (Chad) 1110-0002 Hwang Yea-Seul (South Korea) beat Erica Barbieri (Italy) 0102-0010 Cecilia Blanco (Spain) beat Nataliya Smal (Ukraine) 0110-0002 Yuri Alvear (Colombia) beat Maria Portela (Brazil) 1100-0000