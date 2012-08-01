FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's judo 70kg last 32 results
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012

Olympics-Women's judo 70kg last 32 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's Chen Fei beat Poland's
Katarzyna Klys in match 15 of the Olympic women's Judo 70kg last
32 at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    Fei won 1001-0000 at ExCeL in London to reach the next
round.

    Results Table
 
Chen Fei (China) beat Katarzyna Klys (Poland) 1001-0000         
       
Kerstin Thiele (Germany) beat Moira de Villiers (New Zealand)
0010-0002 
Sally Conway (Britain) beat Carine Ngarlemdana (Chad) 1110-0002 
       
Hwang Yea-Seul (South Korea) beat Erica Barbieri (Italy)
0102-0010      
Cecilia Blanco (Spain) beat Nataliya Smal (Ukraine) 0110-0002   
        
Yuri Alvear (Colombia) beat Maria Portela (Brazil) 1100-0000

