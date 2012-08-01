Olympics-Women's judo 70kg last 16 Match 8 result

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's Chen Fei beat Tunisia's Houda Miled in Match 8 of the women's judo 70kg last 16 on Wednesday. Results Table Chen Fei (China) beat Houda Miled (Tunisia) 1000-0001 Haruka Tachimoto (Japan) beat Onix Cortes (Cuba) 0000-0001 Kerstin Thiele (Germany) beat Anett Meszaros (Hungary) 0001-0001 Edith Bosch (Netherlands) beat Sally Conway (Britain) 0100-0001 Hwang Ye-Seul (South Korea) beat Juliane Robra (Switzerland) 0011-0002 Rasa Sraka (Slovenia) beat Cecilia Blanco (Spain) 1102-0010 Yuri Alvear (Colombia) beat Antonia Moreira (Angola) 1000-0001 Lucie Decosse (France) beat Kelita Zupancic (Canada) 1001-0001