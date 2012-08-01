FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's judo 70kg last 16 Match 8 result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's Chen Fei beat Tunisia's Houda
Miled in Match 8 of the women's judo 70kg last 16 on Wednesday.

Results Table
Chen Fei (China) beat Houda Miled (Tunisia) 1000-0001           
        
Haruka Tachimoto (Japan) beat Onix Cortes (Cuba) 0000-0001      
 
Kerstin Thiele (Germany) beat Anett Meszaros (Hungary) 0001-0001
        
Edith Bosch (Netherlands) beat Sally Conway (Britain) 0100-0001 
        
Hwang Ye-Seul (South Korea) beat Juliane Robra (Switzerland)
0011-0002  
Rasa Sraka (Slovenia) beat Cecilia Blanco (Spain) 1102-0010     
        
Yuri Alvear (Colombia) beat Antonia Moreira (Angola) 1000-0001 
Lucie Decosse (France) beat Kelita Zupancic (Canada) 1001-0001

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
