FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Judo-Brazilian breaks medal in shower
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 30, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Judo-Brazilian breaks medal in shower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judoka broke his bronze medal after taking it into the shower and dropping it hours after his victory in a third-place match, a team spokeswoman said on Monday.

Felipe Kitadai, who beat Italy’s Elio Verde to win bronze in the -60kg category on Saturday, was so excited about the result that he did not want to be parted from his prize.

“He was taking a shower with the medal when he dropped it,” the spokeswoman said. “He then slept with the medal and realised later that it was broken. It wasn’t a very smart thing to do.”

The medal was damaged at the top where the ribbon loops through a hoop.

After a few hasty phone calls and apologies, Olympic officials agreed to supply a replacement for the 23-year-old. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.