Olympics-S.Koreans athletes bet on traditional medicine

JINCHEON, South Korea, July 12 (Reuters) - South Korean athletes looking to stay in peak shape for the Lodnon Olympics are turning to Oriental rather than Western medicine to see off aches and sprains that could derail their medal chances.

While some athletes remain wary of remedies that are not certified due to doping concerns, for the vast majority regular treatment has boosted fitness and the ability to overcome injury quickly.

“I have had lots of physical therapy, which takes a long time to effect a cure, but Oriental therapy works faster. My pain halved after a day,” Kim Yeon-koung from the Korean women’s volleyball team told Reuters.

“I used to dislike it (acupuncture) due to the pain. Now I receive therapy regularly even if I am not hurt as my body has experienced benefits which I think boost my performance,” said Kim, grimacing in pain while receiving acupuncture at at a gym in Jincheon, 150 kilometres south of Seoul.

Park Jung-geu from the men’s handball team said oriental medicine helped his muscles relax quickly.

“I can tell that I am getting better after being treated about three times, while physical therapy requires long, consistent treatment,” he said.

Shin Joon-shik, chairman of a major traditional Korean hospital in Seoul, has treated high profile athletes such as soccer player Park Ji-sung, figure skating gold medallist Kim Yuna, baseball player Choo Shin-soo and golfer Paul Casey.

He said Korean traditional medicine helps to treat sprains and muscle injuries.

“Traditional Chinese medicines are more effective for chronic diseases while Korean medicines are for acute illness,” he said.

Official data showed the number of oriental medicine clinics surged 32 percent to 12,292 in 2011 from 2004.

DOPING CONCERNS?

A Korean pole vaulter caught in a local doping test and banned in 2010 blamed oriental medicine for her positive result and the Korea Anti-Doping Agency concluded pills made of centipedes she had obtained from an uncertified health-food shop were to blame.

“People can be free of such concerns and such misperception can only be removed only if medicines are prescribed by those professionals who are certified for prescription,” said Park Ji-hun, oriental doctor in charge of the women’s volleyball team.

In response to the doping charges, the Korean Oriental Medical Society set up an anti-doping committee in 2010 to provide training to doctors.

National rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae said in a recent interview w ith Reuters t hat she did not take oriental medicine, which her mother n ext to her a ttributed to doping worries, saying “Oriental medicines are not yet standardised worldwide.”

Choi Hong-suk, a player on the men’s volleyball team, which failed to make the cut for London, also said he avoids herbal medicines due to doping concerns.

“I found some of the O riental medicines in doping test lists. I don’t take the medicine, while I am o ften treated by acupuncture,” he said. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin and Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Peter Rutherford)