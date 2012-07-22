FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya Olympic committee chief released - deputy
July 22, 2012 / 10:07 AM / in 5 years

Libya Olympic committee chief released - deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, July 22 (Reuters) - The president of Libya’s Olympic Committee was released on Sunday a week after he was snatched from his car by gunmen in Tripoli, and is now in his home, his deputy said.

Nabil Elalem was with a colleague last Sunday when two cars carrying armed men in military-style clothing blocked the road, colleagues said. The men told him he had to go with them and sped away, leaving his colleague behind. There had been no news about his whereabouts since.

“He was released at 6.30 (0430 GMT) this morning,” Noureddin El-Krekshi, deputy chief of the committee, told Reuters. “He is now at his home.” Elalem, a former Libyan judo champion, took charge of the Olympic body after its president Mohammed Gaddafi, one of the deposed leader’s sons, fled to Algeria last August. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Ali Shuaib; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

